State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.76 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,430,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,070,000 after buying an additional 41,693 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,159,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,378,000 after buying an additional 497,868 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 738,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,044,000 after buying an additional 178,800 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,233,973. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $117.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.87. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

