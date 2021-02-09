State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 34.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

