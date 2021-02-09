State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 37,200 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. Carnival Co. & Plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $44.44.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

