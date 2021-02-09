STAG Industrial (STAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.