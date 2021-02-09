STAAR Surgical’s (STAA) Hold Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $122.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $124.23.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 48,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $5,411,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $396,671.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 754,254 shares of company stock valued at $77,439,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

