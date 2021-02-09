SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,465.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,465.15 ($19.14).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

SSE opened at GBX 1,430 ($18.68) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,524.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,365.95. SSE plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,703 ($22.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 24.40 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. SSE plc (SSE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

SSE plc (SSE.L) Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

