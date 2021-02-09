SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,105,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,183 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $298,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

SSNC stock opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.07.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

