SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 215,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 91,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $91.87. 2,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,873. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

