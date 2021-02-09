SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $333.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,780. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 652,966 shares of company stock valued at $215,122,488. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

