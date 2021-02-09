SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 304 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after buying an additional 617,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,054,000 after acquiring an additional 419,681 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,486,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,980,000 after acquiring an additional 104,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,267,000 after purchasing an additional 90,374 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,172,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,783,000 after purchasing an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $10,612,549.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares in the company, valued at $43,341,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

