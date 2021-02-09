SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Up 27.6%

Shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) rose 27.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 1,889,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 839,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on SRAX in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SRAX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 107.87% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. Analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SRAX stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SRAX at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

