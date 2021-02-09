SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Position Cut by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.10% of SPX FLOW worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 76,870 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLOW. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

