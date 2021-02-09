SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Azul by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.62. Azul S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $41.75.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $149.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Santander cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

