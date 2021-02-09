SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 161,735 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lessened its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 161,735 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 69,168 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,001,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 158,852 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UGP opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

