SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,279,000. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 2.5% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $615.43 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $636.93 and a 200-day moving average of $625.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

