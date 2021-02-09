Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) (LON:SPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) (LON:SPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.67 ($1.56).

Separately, Liberum Capital cut Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SPI stock opened at GBX 156.20 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £626.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. Spire Healthcare Group plc has a one year low of GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 168.80 ($2.21). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

