Spectrecoin Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00041385 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.23 or 0.00426655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010276 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

