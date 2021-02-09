SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.22 and last traded at $46.18. 17,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 19,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 1.93% of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

