SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.5% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 109,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 114,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,362,440. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

