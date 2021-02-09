SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of The West

Bank of The West reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.