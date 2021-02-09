S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.25-12.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.85. S&P Global also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.25 to $12.45 EPS.

NYSE SPGI traded up $10.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.83. 35,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $381.77.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

