Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,806,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 588,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 113,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.