Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern National Bancorp of Virginia to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $317.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 105,066 shares of company stock worth $1,215,634. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

