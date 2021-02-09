Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Up 18.3%

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shot up 18.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $16.51. 35,751,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 24,006,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.70.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,253,000 after buying an additional 2,603,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,708,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 206.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 209.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 927,446 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 52,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.