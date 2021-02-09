Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.13

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 79500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 15.68 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.94 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

