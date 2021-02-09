Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $70.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNAP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Snap from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. 140166 raised their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.72.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $64.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $2,637,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $2,534,142.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,176,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

