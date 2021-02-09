Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Snap to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.72.

SNAP opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,176,496.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $3,538,323.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

