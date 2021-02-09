Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.72.

NYSE SNAP opened at $63.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $64.44.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $2,534,142.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares in the company, valued at $54,176,496.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 47.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $27,179,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,894 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 293.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 835,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

