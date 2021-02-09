Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $51.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $2,637,951.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares in the company, valued at $54,176,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap by 1,949.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 173,103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Snap by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 369,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,229,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

