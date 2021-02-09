Smead Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,742 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for 3.0% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Simon Property Group worth $51,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $3.85 on Tuesday, hitting $102.79. 124,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,372. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

