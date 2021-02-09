Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) vs. PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Head to Head Comparison

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Smartsheet alerts:

This table compares Smartsheet and PDF Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $270.88 million 34.52 -$95.94 million ($0.82) -93.28 PDF Solutions $85.58 million 9.35 -$5.42 million ($0.17) -128.53

PDF Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smartsheet. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smartsheet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Smartsheet has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Smartsheet and PDF Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 6 7 0 2.54 PDF Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Smartsheet currently has a consensus price target of $70.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.83%. PDF Solutions has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.42%. Given PDF Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Smartsheet.

Profitability

This table compares Smartsheet and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -32.32% -21.98% -14.14% PDF Solutions -9.34% -3.85% -3.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Smartsheet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PDF Solutions beats Smartsheet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, which consist of Exensio Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected from design-for-inspection (DFI) on-chip instruments using the eProbe tool; Exensio Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. The company also provides DFI Systems, such as DFI on-chip instruments, and eProbe non-contactless E-beam tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips and pdFasTest electrical testers. In addition, it offers Software-as-a-Service, software related services, and IYR services. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.