Smartshare (SSP) Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $217,704.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00148117 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

