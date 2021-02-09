SmartMesh (SMT) Trading 32.3% Higher Over Last Week

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $68,910.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Token Trading

