Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 1.6% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $16,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,962.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $253,020.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,382 shares of company stock worth $7,115,223. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.81 on Tuesday, hitting $184.38. The stock had a trading volume of 75,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,134. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.74. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $189.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

