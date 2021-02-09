Skycoin (SKY) Trading Up 50.2% This Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002128 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 50.2% higher against the dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $19.73 million and $1.06 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00178444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063254 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059292 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00062166 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00193403 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

