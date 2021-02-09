SingularityNET (AGI) Trading Up 49% This Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $104.06 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,475,854 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars.

