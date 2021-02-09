SingularDTV (SNGLS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $456,506.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $456,506.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00054441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.60 or 0.01035538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.75 or 0.05483374 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00019877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00029575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

