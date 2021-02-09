Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

SSD stock traded down $7.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.76. 3,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,929. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $105.89.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $1,353,765.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,789.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,898.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,072 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

