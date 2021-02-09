Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.57. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 9.50-9.75 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $2.19 on Monday, hitting $98.94. 4,333,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,372. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.04). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

