Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.57. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 9.50-9.75 EPS.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.33.
Shares of SPG stock traded up $2.19 on Monday, hitting $98.94. 4,333,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,372. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
