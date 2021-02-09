Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues Earnings Results

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($1.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

NYSE SPG opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

