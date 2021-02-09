Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues Earnings Results

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($1.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.
NYSE SPG opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.58.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
