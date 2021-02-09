SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Trading 7.5% Higher

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s share price traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.48. 106,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 121,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 286.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of SilverSun Technologies worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

