SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIL. Desjardins lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.65 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.35.

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$13.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.23. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 29.69 and a quick ratio of 29.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.47.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07).

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

