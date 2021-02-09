Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.17 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Shutterstock in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 7th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.17 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 42.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,071,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,879,361. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

