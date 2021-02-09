Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 25,472 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,472 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $197.32 on Tuesday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $281.98. The stock has a market cap of $717.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.74 and a 200-day moving average of $200.69.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

