Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 662.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $270,000.

NYSEARCA GSST opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $52.41.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.