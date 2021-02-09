Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,988 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

