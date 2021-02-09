ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.32

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.32 and last traded at $52.89, with a volume of 599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShotSpotter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $602.42 million, a P/E ratio of 228.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 million. Research analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $129,465.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,575.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 2,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $75,294.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 10.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 570.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

