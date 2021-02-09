Shilanski & Associates Inc. Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of T opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

