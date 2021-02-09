Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 71,290 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,290 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Incyte by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $92.59. 12,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.87. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

