Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. Zscaler comprises approximately 2.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,558,000 after acquiring an additional 580,073 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,454,000 after acquiring an additional 290,158 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,455,000 after acquiring an additional 276,339 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,032,000 after acquiring an additional 249,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.39. 6,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,834. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $224.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901 in the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

